Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Centamin (CEY)

5/28/2021 – Centamin had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Centamin had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Centamin stock remained flat at $GBX 110.70 ($1.45) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,833,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,911. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. Centamin plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.27%.

In other news, insider Martin Horgan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

