Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Héroux-Devtek (HRX)

5/21/2021 – Héroux-Devtek had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Héroux-Devtek had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Héroux-Devtek had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.50.

5/20/2021 – Héroux-Devtek had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Héroux-Devtek had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

5/11/2021 – Héroux-Devtek had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Héroux-Devtek had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HRX traded up C$0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.81. 42,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of C$692.13 million and a P/E ratio of 34.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.69. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.12 and a 1 year high of C$18.90.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$154.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

