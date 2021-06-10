Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/8/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 6/8/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 6/7/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/20/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 5/4/2021 – NatWest Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 5/4/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/30/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/30/2021 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/30/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/12/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of NWG stock remained flat at $$5.78 during trading hours on Thursday. 702,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,924. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.54.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.