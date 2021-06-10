Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/8/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/8/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

6/7/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/20/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/4/2021 – NatWest Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/4/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/30/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/30/2021 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/30/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/12/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of NWG stock remained flat at $$5.78 during trading hours on Thursday. 702,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,924. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NatWest Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 290,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NatWest Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

