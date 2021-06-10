Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pembina Pipeline (PPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL) recently:

6/8/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$42.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$42.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

5/7/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/4/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

TSE PPL opened at C$39.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.96. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.60. The company has a market cap of C$21.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

