Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CTO Sells $24,000.00 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CTO Marc Nissan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $24,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 591,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Nissan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Marc Nissan sold 20,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $48,200.00.

NASDAQ:RSSS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 42,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 million, a P/E ratio of -241.00 and a beta of 0.48. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

