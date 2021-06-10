ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $174,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RMD opened at $211.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.37. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.08 and a 12 month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,719 shares of company stock worth $5,282,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

