Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.33

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 137457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $502.19 million, a P/E ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 23.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

