Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Lifted by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 6.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of Restaurant Brands International worth $804,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

NYSE:QSR opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,750,324.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,602 shares of company stock valued at $31,156,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

