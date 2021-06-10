Reviewing Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q BioMed has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orgenesis and Q BioMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis 0 0 0 0 N/A Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Orgenesis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Q BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Orgenesis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orgenesis and Q BioMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis $7.65 million 17.76 $1.11 million N/A N/A Q BioMed $30,000.00 896.93 -$13.49 million N/A N/A

Orgenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Q BioMed.

Profitability

This table compares Orgenesis and Q BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis -186.45% -48.23% -34.98% Q BioMed N/A N/A -572.94%

Summary

Orgenesis beats Q BioMed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc., a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. It focuses on autologous therapies, with processes and systems that are developed for each therapy using a closed and automated processing system approach that is validated for compliant production near the patient at their point of care for treatment of the patient. sThe company's POCare Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes, and hospitals for the clinical development and production of therapies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Service, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; QBM-001 for rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer. Q BioMed Inc. has a partnership with Mannin Research for the development of novel Covid-19 therapeutics. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.