RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. RH updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

Shares of RH opened at $611.33 on Thursday. RH has a 12-month low of $226.82 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $639.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.75.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

