RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $770.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $770.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RH. Barclays raised their target price on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.63.

Shares of RH stock opened at $611.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $639.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. RH has a twelve month low of $226.82 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.75. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in RH by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in RH by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

