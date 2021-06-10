RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $770.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $634.00 to $770.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.94.

Shares of RH stock opened at $611.33 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $226.82 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.71.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

