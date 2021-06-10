RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $650.00 at Robert W. Baird

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.63.

Shares of RH opened at $611.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.71. RH has a 52-week low of $226.82 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.75. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in RH by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in RH by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

