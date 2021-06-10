RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $650.00 at Robert W. Baird

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.63.
Shares of RH opened at $611.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.71. RH has a 52-week low of $226.82 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in RH by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in RH by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
