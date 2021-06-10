RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $770.00 at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $634.00 to $770.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.
RH has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.63.
Shares of RH stock opened at $611.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $639.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. RH has a twelve month low of $226.82 and a twelve month high of $733.05.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in RH by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in RH by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
