RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $770.00 at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $634.00 to $770.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.63.

Shares of RH stock opened at $611.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $639.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. RH has a twelve month low of $226.82 and a twelve month high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in RH by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in RH by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

