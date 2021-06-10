RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded to Accumulate by Gordon Haskett

RH (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $637.94.

Get RH alerts:

RH traded up $95.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $706.35. The company had a trading volume of 75,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 12-month low of $226.82 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $639.71.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in RH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in RH by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $186,193,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.