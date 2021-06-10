Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 17,022 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Callon Petroleum worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 26,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $529,132. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE CPE opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.67. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

