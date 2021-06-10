Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 17,859 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of The AZEK worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in The AZEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in The AZEK by 736.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.03.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

