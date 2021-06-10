Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,883 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Columbia Property Trust worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 365,160 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.37. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CXP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

