Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of BOK Financial worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in BOK Financial by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 8,739.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.