Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,856 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,760,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after buying an additional 567,701 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after buying an additional 553,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $13,787,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $308,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,473 shares of company stock worth $2,741,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.