Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 894.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 365,122 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 15.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,446,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 195,700 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 81.6% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

