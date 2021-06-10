Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Green Plains worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. Roth Capital cut their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $2,473,600 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPRE stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.