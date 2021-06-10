Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.