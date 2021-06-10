Rhumbline Advisers Invests $3.44 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $498.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $310.16 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

