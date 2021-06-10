Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $151.49 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

