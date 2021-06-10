Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUSHA stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

