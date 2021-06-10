Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 69,474 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 267.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Vroom worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vroom by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,994 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $28,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 142,934 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $5,398,617.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,915,602 shares of company stock valued at $121,678,318. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of -22.81. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.43.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.