Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGR. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $477,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,325.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,287 shares of company stock worth $3,531,447. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGR stock opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.39. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

