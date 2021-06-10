Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,792 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 61,822 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Transocean worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 20.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.63. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

