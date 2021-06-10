Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,866 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,483 over the last three months. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $58.90 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $60.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

