Rhumbline Advisers Sells 32,958 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Cloudera worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

