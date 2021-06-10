Rhumbline Advisers Sells 33,823 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Coeur Mining worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 164,763 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 278,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

NYSE CDE opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

