Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,194 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Overstock.com worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $3,580,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $128.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $859,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,905. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

