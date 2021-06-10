Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,071 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of McGrath RentCorp worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

