Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,773 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,944,000 after acquiring an additional 868,417 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after purchasing an additional 695,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 586,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,537,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $69.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $333,026.36. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $611,107. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

