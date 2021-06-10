Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,007 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of AtriCure worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $855,000. Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 168.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 683.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

ATRC stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

