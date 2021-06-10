Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,244 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89,062 shares during the period.

SEAS stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.05. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

