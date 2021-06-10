Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BHVN opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

