Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Atkore worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Atkore by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 633.3% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.36. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

