Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Trading Down 9.4%

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) shares dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 4,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,532,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

