RING X PLATFORM Reaches Market Cap of $13.43 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $424,179.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00063820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.05 or 0.00849953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.17 or 0.08493126 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

