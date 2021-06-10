Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Up 4.5%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 17,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,413,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

RAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 793,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,995 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rite Aid by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 231,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

