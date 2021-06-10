Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 3,356 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 69,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,330,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,117,000 after buying an additional 165,137 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 84,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,826. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $47.82 and a 1-year high of $67.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

