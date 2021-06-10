Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 4,218 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.57. 750,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,205,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.