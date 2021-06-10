Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 46,842 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,842 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,986. Vedanta Limited has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

