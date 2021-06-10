Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 685 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $389.33. The company had a trading volume of 273,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $389.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

