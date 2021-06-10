Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,693 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,771. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

