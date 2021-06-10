Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

