Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,521 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 107,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 155,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMC traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

